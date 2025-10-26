Lincolnshire business leaders praise Great Exhibition

Pictured (from left) Jenny Barnes, Tom Fenwick And Russell Beal From Anglian Water. Photo Ldrs

Lincolnshire business leaders say the Great Exhibition has provided an opportunity for them to showcase what they do on a big stage.

The event was held at the Lincolnshire Showground on Wednesday, October 22 – and aimed to highlight businesses and industries from across Lincolnshire.

Inspired by the Great Exhibition of 1851, the event was launched by the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns and featured a variety of agricultural, food, engineering and energy firms.

Lindsey Garner, head of purchasing at South Lincs Foodservice, said: “It’s a fantastic event. We’ve spoken to lots of local businesses and we’ve had some good feedback.

“It’s good to be able to showcase local businesses in the area and it’s an opportunity to share their expertise with other industries.

“It’s great to see such an array of talent from across Lincolnshire and beyond.”

The food wholesaler, which is based in Sutterton, stocks a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as cakes and other baked goods.

Tom Fenwick, relationship lead at Anglian Water, said: “It’s been a really good event.

“We’re here on behalf of Anglian Water to promote our Lincolnshire reservoir project, south-east of Sleaford.

“There’s been a lot of interest in this project and we’re hopeful that it will be successful.”

Anglian Water said it is investing £1 billion to tackle flooding and improve water supply across the county.

It said the money would go toward the Lincolnshire Reservoir project, south east of Sleaford, between Grantham and Boston.

The new reservoir is expected to be completed by 2040 and aims to improve drought resilience in the south of the county.

STEP Fusion put forward plans to build a nuclear fusion site at the former West Burton power station, on the Lincolnshire border, at a Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) meeting earlier this month.

Ben Bradley, head of communications at STEP Fusion, said: “We’ve been able to make a lot of industry connections.

“We’ve been talking to a lot of engineering businesses and made lots of connections with local supply chains which has been really important.

“I think this event will create opportunities for people to train and upskill to work in this industry.

“We’re hoping that our proposed nuclear fusion site can be a prototype, which if it goes well, can be extended across the UK and beyond.”