Lincolnshire County Council urges Ofgem to reject National Grid's pylon business plan

Coun Colin Davie.

Lincolnshire County Council has written to the energy watchdog, urging it not to approve National Grid’s business plan for the controversial pylon plan.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter sent to the regulator on February 4, Councillor Colin Davie (Conservative), portfolio holder for economic development, environment, and planning, argued that National Grid has treated communities and stakeholders with disrespect due to issues with its consultation and a lack of transparency over different costings for the major scheme.

It has now been over a year since the firm first announced its plan to install 420 pylons through the Lincolnshire countryside – from Grimsby to Walpole – as part of a scheme dubbed The Great Grid Upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has insisted the development is urgently needed to connect new green energy to the grid and to help meet the government’s ambitious aim of connecting to 50GW of offshore wind by 2030. However, the scheme has sparked widespread opposition from councillors and residents due to concerns over its impact on the landscape.

Between Tuesday, January 18, and Wednesday, March 13, 2024, National Grid held its first round of public consultation. However, at the time, county leaders threatened to take legal action over the way it was consulting the public as they felt it wasn’t giving enough consideration to pricier but less intrusive options such as underground cabling.

In his letter to Ofgem (the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets), Coun Davie wrote: “It is the view of Lincolnshire County Council that this section of the plan (Grimsby to Walpole) falls short of the requirements set by Ofgem. We are particularly concerned with the stakeholder engagement activity that has taken place, alongside the transparency of the project.

“LCC has been trying to liaise with National Grid to find out key further details which will impact Lincolnshire and the residents to which we are accountable, but we are yet to receive the answers to our important queries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Grid previously outlined that the cost for the pylon plan is estimated at just over £1 billion and that the alternative options leaders have been campaigning for, such as an underground cable or subsea cable, would cost much more, estimated at £6.5 billion and £4.3 billion respectively.

However, Coun Martin Hill, leader of LCC, remains unconvinced and submitted a request to National Grid in December, asking them for proof of these costs.

According to Coun Hill, the company has since responded, deeming it an “unreasonable request”. He feels it is “hiding behind bureaucratic excuses”.

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband will make the final decision on whether the project goes ahead following a recommendation from the Planning Inspectorate. But the council leader also believes the Labour government is “determined to push this through no matter what”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole thing stinks,” he added. “The suspicion is they are just pushing it through almost vindictively to teach the countryside a lesson.”

A spokesperson for National Grid assured it considers all technology options, including offshore, underground, and overhead lines, and then balances a range of factors, including what’s possible from an engineering and environmental point of view.

They said: “We shared costs for the Grimsby to Walpole project and alternatives, including underground cables, at our public consultation last year, and they remain available to access on our website. The consultation generated a lot of interest with nearly 3,000 people attending in-person events, and more than 7,300 pieces of feedback.

“We are confident that the information we shared, in our comprehensive strategic options report, and the processes we follow to identify and then assess potential strategic options are robust, transparent, and the most appropriate. We also share our plans with Ofgem to ensure value for money for bill payers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are carefully considering Lincolnshire County Council’s response to our first consultation and will publish a feedback report at our next consultation. We will continue to offer to meet with council officials to discuss the costs for the Grimsby to Walpole project in detail.”

Ofgem has also been contacted for comment.