Lincolnshire faces £45 million repair bill after Storm Babet and Henk flooding

An aerial view of the flooding around Horncastle | Photo: TheDroneMan.net

​Damage caused by weather events across Lincolnshire over the past year will cost £45 million to repair, according to the Environment Agency.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Over the past 12 months, the county has experienced multiple freak weather events, including storms like Babet last October, which brought roughly two months’ worth of rainfall in just 24 hours, with Horncastle particularly affected and more than 200 properties impacted.

During a Flood & Water Management Scrutiny Committee meeting on Monday, June 24, county councillor Ian Fleetwood noted that he had been told the damage to the river bank would be fixed by Christmas. However, the Environment Agency could not confirm this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “We are currently working with our framework contractors to develop the plan for repairing the asset in Fiskerton. Once we have a timescale, we will communicate with relevant stakeholders.”

“In the meantime, we are continuing localised monitoring to ensure we can detect any increase in risk early and will work with partners to take action accordingly.”

The Environment Agency has so far secured approximately £16 million in funding from within their existing capital budget to repair 23 damages from the weather events by March 2025.

“We are continuing to work closely with our partners to ensure the best possible response with the resources available,” the spokesperson continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Colin Davie, portfolio holder for Economic Development, Environment, and Planning, recently shared his hope that the new government will urgently address the issue of flooding across the county,

“Any new government is going to have to prioritise in a much greater way strategic investment into infrastructure related to flood management,” he said.

“It is no longer acceptable that we can spend tens of billions of pounds investing in green technologies if we don’t address the outcomes of weather impacts and climate change that are happening today.

“We need a greater investment into this area than any government has previously made, and at the moment I can’t see where the commitment to this investment is coming from across the political spectrum.”