‘Lincolnshire not up for sale’ says pylons protestors
Housing and planning minister Alex Norris told Sky News Breakfast that "communities needs to share the benefits" of the UK's move towards clean energy.
Furthermore, a new Planning and Infastructure Bill being set out this week would reportedly strip quangos of the power to block developments.
No Pylons Lincolnshire founder member Cat Makinson was quick to respond with a message to Ed Milliband, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change.
The message was shared on social media: “We are not interested in token bribes - we are interested in our communities, our health, our food security and finding a better way to net zero.
“Given that Ed Miliband has confirmed the UK will be exporting electricity to Europe (a move that will generate £45 Billion a year for energy companies) £250 is a slap in the face.
“We need to be looking at keeping generation and transmission offshore as much as possible and preserving the integrity of our prime agricultural land here in Lincolnshire.
“The people of lincolnshire are not for sale.”
Lincolnshire County Council Executive Councillor for Economy & Place Colin Davie described it as a 'fools offer'. He said: “People in the government in London must think that people in places like Lincolnshire are stupid.
"£250 a year for 10 years to have a pylon in your back garden is going to convince nobody that this is a good idea.
"Most people can expect to have their property devalued by £50,000 or more."