‘Lincolnshire not up for sale’ says pylons protestors

The Government is proposing ua £250 a year offer for ten years to residents who agree to having a pylon in their back garden.

A strong message is being sent to the Government after it revealed plans to give people living near power infrastructure £250 off their bills a year as part of an overhaul of planning rules.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housing and planning minister Alex Norris told Sky News Breakfast that "communities needs to share the benefits" of the UK's move towards clean energy.

Furthermore, a new Planning and Infastructure Bill being set out this week would reportedly strip quangos of the power to block developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Pylons Lincolnshire founder member Cat Makinson was quick to respond with a message to Ed Milliband, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change.

The message was shared on social media: “We are not interested in token bribes - we are interested in our communities, our health, our food security and finding a better way to net zero.

“Given that Ed Miliband has confirmed the UK will be exporting electricity to Europe (a move that will generate £45 Billion a year for energy companies) £250 is a slap in the face.

“We need to be looking at keeping generation and transmission offshore as much as possible and preserving the integrity of our prime agricultural land here in Lincolnshire.

“The people of lincolnshire are not for sale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire County Council Executive Councillor for Economy & Place Colin Davie described it as a 'fools offer'. He said: “People in the government in London must think that people in places like Lincolnshire are stupid.

"£250 a year for 10 years to have a pylon in your back garden is going to convince nobody that this is a good idea.

"Most people can expect to have their property devalued by £50,000 or more."