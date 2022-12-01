Lincolnshire's coastal resorts retain Blue Flag to boost recovery after Covid

At a time when the Lincolnshire coast needs some good news it has been announced three of its beaches, including Skegness, have been awarded outstanding Blue Flag status.

Central beach in Skegness has been awarded Blue Flag status.

Residents concerned about the future of tourism due to the cost of living crisis and the impact of refugees in seaside hotels were given a glimmer of hope with the news Central Beach Skegness, Central Beach Mablethorpe and Central Beach Sutton on Sea have all retained the Award.

The Blue Flag Award – , which looks at the water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management of the beaches.- is managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy and internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

It is widely considered the gold standard for beaches. The main purpose of the Blue Flag is to raise awareness on the standards of environmental and safety management and environmental education related to beaches and marinas.

Beaches in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea have been awarded Blue Flag status.

Environmental health manager for East Lindsey District Council, David Dodds, praised the hard work of the teams who strive from early in the morning until late evening to help make the resorts look their best.

Mr Dodds said: “We are proud to say to all our visitors and residents that our beaches have retained their Blue Flag Awards for 2021.

“After the last year we are hoping for a wonderful sunny and warm Summer, which will help attract people back to our award winning beaches.

“Keeping our beaches in pristine condition is down to the teams hard work from early morning until late evening to help make the resorts look their best also recognising and appreciate the commitment by the public and how they are supporting our environment.”

Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council also welcomed the announcement of the Blue Flag status saying: “It is a case of congratulations to all at East Lindsey, our staff do a fantastic job and they are backed up by the business community who make it a wonderful and safe place to visit. I am very proud of all involved.”