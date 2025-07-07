Louth and Horncastle residents urged to sign MP's letter to government against pylons plan

The people of Louth and Horncastle are being urged to sign a letter to a government minister to bolster the campaign against “swathes of pylons scarring the countryside and coastline”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pylons, as well as substations and solar panels, are part of a major scheme by National Grid to upgrade the country’s electricity infrastructure, aimed at creating greener, cleaner energy that could help Lincolnshire reach net zero and cut the bills of consumers.

However, the plan has infuriated residents across the area, who are backed by Conservative MP Victoria Atkins and the new Reform UK-led regime at Lincolnshire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new leader of the county council, Coun Sean Matthews, who represents the Tattershall Castle ward, has even vowed to “stand in front if the bulldozers” if National Grid goes ahead with the “ridiculous plans”.

Swathes of electricity pylons are planned for the Lincolnshire countryside as part of National Grid's controversial plan. (PHOTO BY: Michael Gillen/National World)

Now, as the second phase of public consultation on the scheme draws to an end this week, Ms Atkins has written a protest letter to Ed Miliband, the Labour government’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, and is calling on her constituents to sign it.

The MP said: “I am writing to Mr Miliband to invite him to visit our area and see for himself the impact that these proposals are having on our local area.

"We know locally the devastation that these plans will cause, the industrialisation of a huge swathe of farmland, right next to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Already, even at this stage, the stress and uncertainty being caused is having a hugely damaging impact on local people and businesses.

Conservative MP Victoria Atkins is urging her constituents in the Louth and Horncastle area to sign her letter to the government against the pylons plan.

"I am asking for as many constituents as possible to sign my joint letter inviting the Energy Secretary to come and see, first hand, the impact that National Grid’s proposals will have on our area.

"If you would like to jointly sign my letter, please sign up on my website at: https://www.victoriaatkins.org.uk/campaigns/objecting-national-grids-shore-pylon-proposal-lincolnshire

The letter reads: "We believe it is important you hear the concerns our local community has about your strategy to push ahead with swathes of pylons, industrial substations, solar panels and other structures over our area, including prime agricultural land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recognise the importance of maintaining a national, secure and sustainable energy supply. These plans, however, are out of step with our countryside and rural and coastal communities.

"As a rare undeveloped area in England, with little or no industrialisation, these pylons would destroy the beauty and character of the area forever.

“The scar of pylons and substations would be nestled between the King Charles III England Coast Path and the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and the impact of the proposals cannot be exaggerated.

“The consequences of these proposals are already being felt by residents. For example, Bilsby and Alford face the prospect of a monstrous substation on their doorstep which would change the fabric of their community forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also worried that pylons are already depressing, and will continue to depress, local house prices. People have often moved here precisely because it is undeveloped and natural, and they could not have been expected to foresee that such construction would happen in their back gardens. The emotional impact of this proposal is already being felt by families, business owners and other residents.

“The current proposal to plonk high-voltage pylons across prime arable land between Grimsby and Walpole has also prompted deep anxiety among local farmers. Growers rely on uninterrupted field access and unobstructed sunlight to maintain yields. The siting of steel pylons, and the rights-of-way that accompany them, threatens both productivity and livelihoods.

“Tourism is also at stake. Our rolling Wolds scenery draws walkers, cyclists and holidaymakers from across the UK and beyond. Attractions from Louth’s historic market town to the Lincolnshire Wolds depend on an unspoiled horizon. This proposed carbuncle would, therefore, decimate Lincolnshire’s iconic landscape and appeal.

“We would be most grateful if you could join us in the constituency of Louth and Horncastle to listen to residents, local business leaders, farmers and campaign groups to discuss their concerns. We look forward to welcoming you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Grid wants to install up to 400 pylons, each 50 metres high, as well as giant substations, including two at Alford, on an 87-mile stretch of land from Grimsby to Walpole in Norfolk.

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “ This is a vital project which would boost energy security and help connect cleaner energy, strengthening the energy network in Lincolnshire and beyond.

"When developing new electricity infrastructure projects, we carefully consider all technology options, including the use of underground and sub-sea cables.

"Ultimately, we have to arrive at an option that balances engineering, environmental and biodiversity considerations, ensuring value for consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to work with stakeholders to fully understand the local environment in Lincolnshire.

"Our project team is carefully considering survey results and the feedback received as we develop more detailed proposals.”