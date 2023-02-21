Louth & Horncastle MP visits drainage board to discuss flood risk reduction

Louth & Horncastle’s MP has visited our area’s local drainage board to discuss the reduction of flood risks.

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle, visits the Lindsey Marsh Drainage Board in Manby.

Victoria Atkins, the local Member of Parliament for Louth and Horncastle recently visited the Lindsey Marsh Drainage Board in Manby, near Louth, to discuss the board’s ongoing work to manage water levels and reduce flood risk in our local areas.

The visit came as the East Coast has just marked the 70th anniversary of the floods that devastated Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea, and Skegness in January 1953, which claimed the lives of 43 people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lindsey Marsh Drainage board has existed in its current form since 2000, and is the largest drainage board in England.

Victoria Atkins visits the Lindsey Marsh Drainage Board.

As part of the visit, Ms Atkins saw a demonstration of the pumping station working at Trusthorpe, as well as the renovation works taking place at Saltfleet.

The pumping stations are being upgraded thanks to capital investment funding and are integral to managing flood risk and land drainage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victoria Atkins MP commented on the visit: “The local drainage board does vital work keeping our communities safe and it was great to see the pumps in action at Trusthorpe, as well as the vital refurbishment works taking place at Saltfleet.

“Protecting our area from flooding is essential to the wellbeing and prosperity of our area and I am committed to supporting our local drainage board.