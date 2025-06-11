'Low-height' pylons alongside Wolds proposed in changes to National Grid Upgrade as new consultation begins

'Low-height' 40-metre high pylons are being proposed in changes to the National Grid Upgrade after consultation with the public.

National Grid is proposing a £2billion plan to build a 140-km high voltage electricity transmission line - Grimsby to Walpole - which, we are told, is essential to increase the capability of Britain’s electricity transmission network in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and West Norfolk.

Grimsby to Walpole is one of five new electricity transmission projects being proposed in Lincolnshire. Three are mainly offshore projects and two, Grimsby to Walpole and Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire are overhead line projects.

National Grid says they are “vital upgrades to meet the growing demand for electricity in the years ahead, including in Lincolnshire where demand is expected to double”.

The existing network does not have the capacity to carry the volume of cleaner home-grown British energy that is being generated, National Grid maintains. The new power line will allow more electricity to flow from where it is being produced along the East Coast, to where it is needed in homes and businesses across Lincolnshire and between the north and the Midlands and between the Midlands and the south.

The upgrade is also claimed to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, which are often expensive and affected by global market pressures, helping to make Britain’s energy more secure and independent, delivering long-term benefits to bill payers.

Initially, proposals were for 420 50-metre high pylons, with approximately three pylons per kilometre.

However, Lincolnshire County Council, local MPs and campaign groups have stood firm in fighting any ‘large-scale infastructure’ that might impact especially the Lincolnshire Wolds, an area of outstanding beauty, and the tourism it attracts.

National Grid held a non-statutory consultation last year and – after working through 7000 + pieces of feedback – it says it has identified some changes and are seeking more feedback from local communities.

Refinements to the proposals since the non-statutory consultation include:

 The introduction of low-height pylons to reduce effects on the Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape.

 The proposed route has been refined to avoid the wind turbines and solar farm at The Hollies renewable energy development near Burgh le Marsh. (East Lindsey district)

 Refined the proposed route near Hubbert’s Bridge to avoid close proximity to residential properties and maintain safe distances from Boston Aerodrome. (Boston district)

 The proposed route has been refined to increase the distance between the overhead line and Strubby Airfield to reduce potential safety and operational impacts on aviation activities. (East Lindsey district)

 Refined the proposed route near Newton-in-the-isle to avoid interactions with a high-pressure gas pipeline, reducing technical complexity and ensuring safe, efficient construction. (Fenland district)

 The proposed route at Covenham Saint Bartholemew has been refined to reduce potential impacts on users of The Thomas Centre, a holiday park for users with special educational needs and disabilities. (East Lindsey district)

 The proposed route at Weston Hills been refined to avoiding closely passing nearby properties. (South Holland district)

 The proposed route has been refined to avoid impacts to holiday cottages located on the bank of Steeping River in Little Steeping. (East Lindsey district)

 Avoids siting of pylons within Bradley Road planned solar arrays, and within associated skylark mitigation areas. (North East Lincolnshire district)

Ben Muncey, Project Director for Grimsby to Walpole, commented: “The way we generate electricity has changed and is continuing to change. As our demand for electricity grows, this project will connect our homes, businesses and public services to sources of home-grown British energy which will lower our electricity bills in the long-term and make us more energy independent.

“We thank everyone who commented on the initial proposals during our last round of consultation. The feedback was critical to refining the proposed route and we look forward to engaging the community around the updated plans.”

Additionally, since last year’s initial stage of public consultation on Grimsby to Walpole, guidance on benefits for communities hosting new electricity transmission infrastructure has been published by the Government. National Grid says it believes communities which host new electricity infrastructure should benefit from doing so.

As a result ‘millions of pounds’ are expected to be available to benefit local communities, and the wider area should the project achieve planning consent.

Two sub-stations are currently earmarked for south-west of Mablethorpe, which could benefit the community by £530,000 for each one. Communities could also benefit from £200,000 for every km of pylons.

At all the public information events there will be separate questionnaires where respondents can raise their ideas for how these funds could be invested in their local area.

Members of the public can attend several in-person events and online webinars to speak with National Grid’s team. Paper copies of consultation materials are also available to view at several local information points along the route.

All information about the consultation and how to give feedback can be found on the project website, nationalgrid.com/g-w, from 11 June 2025.

Residents who prefer to respond to the consultation via post can receive a printed copy of the feedback form and freepost envelope by calling the telephone information line on 0808 258 4395.

Public engagement events include:

Wednesday, June 18, 2-7pm Burgh Le Marsh Village Hall, Jacksons Lane, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness, PE24 5LA

Friday, June 20, 1-7pm London Road Pavilion, London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP

Tuesday, June 24, 1-7pm Holton-Le-Clay Village Hall, Pinfold Lane, Holton-le-Clay, Grimsby, DN36 5DL

Wednesday, June 25, 1-7pm Alvingham Village Community Hall, 352 Yarburgh Road, Alvingham, Louth, LN11 0QG

Friday, June 27, 1-7pm Huttoft Village Hall, Sutton Road, Alford, LN13 9RG

Saturday, June 28, 11am-4pm Alford Corn Exchange, 9 Market Place, Alford, LN13 9EB

Wednesday, July 2, 1-7pm Eastville, Midville, and New Leake Village Hall, Station Road, Boston, PE22 8LS

Tuesday, July 8, 1-7pm Hubberts Bridge Community Centre, Langrick Road, Boston, PE20 3SG

Thursday, July 10, 1-7pm Weston Village Hall, Small Drove, Weston, Spalding, PE12 6HU

Wednesday, July 16, 1-7pm Humber Royal Hotel, July Little Coates Road, Grimsby, DN34 4LX

Friday, July 18 July 1-7pm, Walpole Community Centre Summer Close, Wisbech, PE14 7JW

Saturday, July 19, 11am-4pm Tydd St Giles Community Centre, Broad Drove E, Wisbech, PE13 5LN

To llearn more about the consultation and how to get involved, members of the public can:

 visit the project website: nationalgrid.com/g-w

 write to: Freepost G TO W

 call: 0808 258 4395.

The deadline for feedback is 11:59 pm on Wednesday 6 August 2025.

A further consultation is taking place on early-stage proposals for new electricity transmission infrastructure from Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire. by building approximately 60km of new high voltage overhead line and two new substations, one near Corby Glen, Lincolnshire and one near Wartnaby in Leicestershire. The public can ask questions at an event being held in Surfleet Village Hall on Thursday, June 26, 11am-5pm.