Major manufacturing investment will bring 750 jobs to the region

The proposed SeAH offshore wind facility at Able Marine Energy Park on the Humber.

Offshore wind manufacturer SeAH Wind Ltd will receive grant funding from the £160 million of support for offshore wind coastal manufacturing infrastructure announced by the Prime Minister in October.

This funding will go towards a new £117 million manufacturing facility for offshore wind turbine monopile foundations at the new Able Marine Energy Park, near North Killingholme on the Humber bank.

SeAH is the first investor to confirm it is locating at the Able Marine site, which was established thanks to up to £75 million of Government funding announced in March, and the new facility will substantially boost the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing base, supplying essential components to British offshore wind farms across the UK.

This will also create up to 750 direct jobs and a similar number of indirect jobs being created, helping revitalise the area and bring in vital investment opportunities.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Our offshore wind sector is a UK success story, with more capacity installed than any other country and we are ensuring that our manufacturing base can be equally world-leading.

“Thanks to Government backing, we have created a port hub on the south bank of the Humber that is allowing us to grow our manufacturing capabilities and I’m delighted to see this investment from SeAH creating hundreds of high-skilled jobs and helping to revitalise one of our key industrial heartlands.”

Councillor Rob Waltham MBE, leader, North Lincolnshire Council and chair of the Humber Leaders’ Board, said: “This is a globally-significant investment which will be instrumental in creating well-paid, highly-skilled, sustainable jobs. It is a huge opportunity and I welcome the clear commitment from Government to levelling-up.

“This latest cash is additional evidence of Government confidence in our plans which we have designed to create jobs and increase prosperity across the area.”

The investment will continue to lay the groundwork for the UK to take advantage of the booming offshore market in the UK and internationally, support up to 60,000 jobs in the industry, and help eliminate the UK’s contribution to carbon emissions by 2050.

Energy Minister Lord Callanan of Low Fell said: “The UK has led the world in offshore wind energy, with more installed offshore wind capacity than any country across the globe, and this investment by SeAH will help us to keep delivering on our bold climate change targets.

“With the jobs it is creating on the Humber, it is helping to put the wind in the sails of one of our key industrial heartlands as we reap the rewards of our commitment to offshore wind energy.”

Joosung Lee, COO of SeAH Steel Holdings Corporation, said: “Based on the active support and trust from the UK government, it is meaningful for SeAH that investment toward the monopile factory is in full swing.”