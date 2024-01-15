Manby's water recycling centre to undergo £3.5 million upgrade

​More than £3.5million is to be invested into Manby’s Water Recycling Centre in Manby to protect our local rivers.

​Anglian Water is due to begin work upgrading its WRC, located off Church Lane, by installing new equipment to remove phosphorous from wastewater and improving river water quality.

Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses.

The £3.5 million investment at Manby WRC includes new equipment to strengthen the current water recycling process and remove more phosphorous from the water entering the Long Eau from Manby WRC, as well as removing harmful algae growth and improving water quality.

Work will start on site this month and is expected to finish by summer 2024, and Anglian Water customers in the local area should not experience any disruption during the scheme.

Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to our Water Recycling Centre in Manby will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.

“We know how important rivers and the wider environment are to our customers and local communities. That’s why we’ve committed through our Get River Positive programme that our water recycling processes will not harm rivers.”

Get River Positive was launched by Anglian Water and Severn Trent last year.