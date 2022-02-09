'Milestone' as Roman Bank improvement works in Skegness reach final stage

Drainage works on Roman Bank in Skegness are complete.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the spring, was made possible thanks to a £3.6 million funding boost from the Department of Transport in 2020.

However, it has taken almost a whole year longer than initially anticipated.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the road was first closed in August 2020, it was expected the works to replace worn out carriageways and footpaths, as well as improve drainage, would take eight months.

Delays have been due to the need to divert a gas main and, in spite of the road being re-opened for the holiday season last summer, works resumed in September.

Work has been carried out between the junction with Burgh Road/Castleton Boulevard and just past the junction with Elmhirst Avenue, and a 24/7 road closure has been in place on the 550m stretch of road.

An update on the works was given at last week's meeting of Skegness Town Council in a report by the Lincolnshire .County Council councillors Carl Macey and Sue Blackburn.

Coun Macey told councillors: "I'm happy to let you know that the project team have now finished installing a brand new, fully-functioning drainage scheme - a significant milestone for the project.

"Not only did installing the system mean laying over half a mile of new drainage pipes up to 4.5m under the newly built carriageway, but it also meant installing two new manhole chambers and 85 new drainage gullies.

"This new system will play a key role taking surface water from the road and moving it to a nearby water course, helping to prevent flooding on the carriageway and nearby properties.

"Another significant milestone for the scheme is that all but one section is left to rebuild - from Brancaster Drive to the signalised junction just past Elmhirst Avenue.

"With works between Muirfield Drive and Brancaster Drive nearly complete, the team have moved onto the final area of Roman Bank we'll be rebuilding.

"Over the next three months we will be excavating the old carriageway here and replacing it with 565 tonnes of new tarmac, in addition to replacing the footway.