'Millions of gallons wasted': Anglian Water vows to investigate after complaints in Burgh le Marsh
The problem was highlighted to Lincolnshire World by Chris Bates, a volunteer with the Lincolnshire Light Railway.
He said he became steamed up about it because nothing seemed to have been done to stop the leak for ‘at least two months’.
“As we are in the grip of a drought with calls for economy in the use of water (and hosepipe bans in some areas), I am dismayed to see millions of gallons of water pouring to waste in Burgh-le-Marsh, with nothing being done by Anglian Water about it.
“The leak has come to surface on the lane leading to Ingoldmells just off the A158 between Fairburn's Egg Packing premises.
" I drive there a couple of times a week and this has been running for at least two months.
"It will not be an exaggeration to say millions of gallons of water will have gone to waste at a time when crops are dying in the fields, gardens are withering etc.
“I have reported this on the Fix My Street website and the only response is ‘we're investigating’.”
Lincolnshire World contacted Anglian Water, who told us they were not aware of the leakage.
A spokesperson said: “I raised the issue with the local manager and we don’t have any jobs open for the area.
"It looks as though it’s been reported to FixMyStreet, rather than through our contact centre.
“Now we’re aware of the issue, one of our technicians is scheduled to investigate later today.”
Lincolnshire World has requested an update on the situation.
