Months of disruption at 16 roads and pavements around Skegness 'will be worth it'

Coun Adrian Findley (left) and Coun Jimmy Brookes.

Motorists face months of disruption around Skegness – but Lincolnshire County Council says the major improvement works being planned ‘will be worth it’.

From now until next March, the works to 16 roads and paths across the town are happening to make getting around easier and better for residents, businesses and visitors.

Coun Michael Cheyne, Executive member for Highways at LCC said: “I am delighted that we can bring all these works to Skegness across these months.

“Obviously we didn’t want to anything like this during the summer season, and for a lot of the materials used in roadworks we can’t do anything once the ground is frozen, so this programme of road and path works is coming up at the best time to do what is planned.

“What we’re going to do is bring a lot of very noticeable and real-world improvements to the area at a time when there will be much less impact on road users, residents and tourists.”

Coun Ady Findley, who represents Skegness North added: “This is a comprehensive set of work that’s happening, which is fantastic news considering the amount of other investments going on in the area.

"It will mean a bit more planning for local people who want to get about and avoid any possible delays for things like appointments, getting to work on time or businesses that need essential deliveries. I’m pretty sure that a slight disruption for a short period will be greatly welcomed once the works are complete.

“We’ve put together the list of what’s happening and where so that everything is in plain sight and easy to understand.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes, who looks after the Skegness South ward, added: “This is a major investment for Skegness that I fully welcome. The works will cause some disruption, but they’re essential to improving our roads and paths.

“I’d urge everyone to plan their journeys and if needed, speak to the crews on site who are there to help keep residents, businesses and visitors moving.”

There are 16 separate LCC schemes happening around the town area from now until the end of March 2026 plus four schemes from utility companies currently planned in that will also cause some traffic disruption.