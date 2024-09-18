Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highways teams were kept busy in August with more than 6,000 potholes repaired across Lincolnshire – and hundreds more roads surface treatments and schemes completed.

In what was a wet and largely soggy August, Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) say they managed to keep up the pace of road improvements across the county with thousands of road and footpath improvements completed over a four-week period.

Exactly 6,105 potholes were taken care of as part of the local highways authority’s ‘On the road in ’24’ commitment to deliver improvement works across the county.

It's not just potholes that got another huge raft of repairs either. One hundred and 63 roads have also been surface-dressed, 28 roads resurfaced (nearly one road a day), 34 footpaths rebuilt (more than one a day), 58 footpaths resurfaced, and seven drainage schemes completed.

More than 6,000 potholes were repaired across Lincolnshire in August.

Elsewhere our crews have repaired 485 streetlights and tended to 347 call outs for tree or other vegetation problems on the highway.

Coun Richard Davies, LCC executive member for Highways said: “August is usually a quiet month, but this year we have really kept up the pace.

“We managed to keep crews and schemes going where we could, even in the wet weather, which has resulted in a huge uplift for the county's roads and footpaths – again.

“These positive works that we are delivering month-in, month-out for Lincolnshire are the absolute proof of our total continuing commitment to everyone who uses the road network.

“We made a pledge at the start of the year to keep pushing forward with road maintenance so that we can make that real-world difference to many people. This latest set of figures shows we are still doing that in a seriously big-scale way.

“We have more to do, we are well aware of that, and we will absolutely continue to push forward with delivering the best roads and paths that we can across the 5,500 miles of Lincolnshire road network.”

Breakdown of August:

Potholes filled – 6,105

Roads resurfaced – 28

Road surface treatments - 163

Footways rebuilt - 34

Footway surface treatments – 58

Drainage improvement schemes - 7

Streetlights repaired - 485

Tree/vegetation jobs - 347

How to report an issue with the roads:

If you need to report an issue with roads in your area, visit the Fix My Street website or app.

For live information on roadworks across Lincolnshire go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks