More than £16m to combat flooding in Boston area, including £11.7m for gates at Port of Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​More than £16 million has been allocated to the Boston area to combat flooding, it has been announced.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (March 31), the Environment Agency published a list of flood schemes located across the country that are receiving a slice of £68 million in Government funding in 2025/2026.

The list featured multiple projects in the Boston area, with the biggest chunk – almost £11.7m – going towards work designed to complement the already operational Boston Barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project will be based around the entrance to the wet dock area of the Port of Boston and include the installation of 18m-wide vertical sector gates, land-based flood gates, and flood walls.

The vertical sector flood gates ready to be installed in Boston.

The aim, a spokesman for the EA said, is to ‘ensure the defence height remains the same across the whole Boston Barrier site’.

The majority of other Boston-area schemes involve pumping station repairs, refurbishments or replacements. Sums of £970,000 have been allocated to Wyberton Marsh, Holland Fen, and Swineshead pumping stations each; £50,000 to Cook’s Lock Pumping Station, in Boston; and £1.5 million to the site at Chain Bridge.

Daniel Withnall, chief executive of the Black Sluice Internal Drainage Board, which uses 34 pumping stations to control water levels and reduce the risk of flooding, said: “We are clearly pleased to have received the indicative level of funding that we have for our pumping stations and are in the process of preparing to deliver the works to ensure their long-term operation continues protecting rate-payers, residents and businesses alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, there are spends being made in the Skegness area, plus the South Holland and The Deepings, Sleaford and North Hykeham, and Louth and Horncastle constituencies.

Another view of the vertical sector gates.

Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy, environment and planning at Lincolnshire County Council, welcomed the investment, but said no one really knows how much money is needed, adding: “It is very important to recognise that in recent years we have had a number of homes in Lincolnshire that were flooded – 200 over the last winter. It is clear these incidents are happening more often.”