MP backs villagers worried about 'swathes of pylons that would scar the countryside'

The MP for Louth and Horncastle has reassured worried villagers that she is on their side in the fight to stop “swathes of enormous electricity pylons” appearing across the countryside.

National Grid wants to install up to 400 pylons, each 50 metres high, as well as giant substations, including two at Alford, on an 87-mile stretch of land from Grimsby to Walpole in Norfolk.

They are part of a major electricity infrastructure upgrade, aimed at creating greener, cleaner energy that could help Lincolnshire reach net zero and cut the bills of consumers.

However, the plans have infuriated residents across the Louth and Horncastle area, including in the villages of Huttoft and Bilsby, near Alford, where Conservative MP Victoria Atkins attended key meetings hosted by their parish councils.

Hundreds of pylons could be installed by National Grid across the Lincolnshire countryside, as well as two giant substations at Alford. (PHOTO BY: Michael Gillen/National World)

Villagers stressed how concerned they are about the proposals and their potential impact on their lives.

Ms Atkins said: “I joined constituents in Huttoft and Bilsby to discuss our continued opposition to National Grid’s plans to scar our coastline with swathes of enormous pylons, massive substations and other industrial infrastructure.

"These plans will damage our countryside, coastline and communities. They will also open up miles of fertile farmland as targets for solar panels and wind turbines by rapacious developers, intent on making massive taxpayer-funded profits under this Labour government’s net zero policies.

"Labour’s fixation on their unrealistic race to clean power by 2030 is another assault on the countryside.

Victoria Atkins, the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, showed her support for the worried villagers of Huttoft and Bilsby.

"Along with the ‘family farm tax’, compulsory purchase orders and the abrupt ending of farming and environmental schemes, its plans to carpet our countryside in industrial units is wholly against the wishes of local residents.

“Our fight against these plans requires teamwork. We also need to draw on the experiences and expertise of our Conservative county council candidates and our Greater Lincolnshire mayoral candidate, Rob Waltham, in the upcoming elections.

"I will continue to work with constituents, councils and Conservative MPs to get this city-dwelling government to listen to rural and coastal communities. Lincolnshire says no to pylons.”

Ms Atkins was joined at the meetings by local campaigner Andy Roberts and by Conservative county councillor Colin Matthews, who represents the Alford and Sutton ward.

Coun Matthews described the pylons controversy as “the single most important issue to affect this ward since the 1953 floods”.

He added: “It is vital that the local population understand the scale of what National Grid wants to impose on our area, as well as the impact that this permanent blight would have on our unique coastal plain.

"I am doing everything in my power to better inform people about what is being planned and to raise protest locally.

"Lincolnshire County Council, under Conservative control, is doing everything in its power to resist these developments.”