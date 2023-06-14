MP raises reservoir plan concerns in meet with DEFRA Minister

Sleaford and North Hykeham’s MP has met with DEFRA Minister Rebecca Pow, Anglian Water and the Environment Agency to raise concerns about plans to flood farmland to create a reservoir.

Dr Caroline Johnson (right) meets with DEFRA Minister Rebecca Pow at Swaton to discuss the reservoir proposals.

In September last year, plans were proposed by Anglian Water to build a new reservoir covering five square kilometres between the villages of Scredington, Helpringham, Threekingham and Swaton.

Anglian Water have said a reservoir is needed in the region to store more water and serve drier communities in the south east of their region.

They have identified the site through their selection process and have held a series of initial public consultation events.

MP Dr Caroline Johnson and DEFRA MInister Rebecca Pow discuss the plans with Environment Agency and Anglian Water officials.

Following the publication of the proposals, many residents living in the area contacted their MP about what the plans could mean for their homes, farms, businesses and livelihoods.

MP Dr Caroline Johnson has been raising concerns in Parliament, directly with Ministers and in meetings with Anglian Water, including surrounding the suitability of the site and communication of the proposals. The design and development of the proposed reservoir for the surrounding landscape are also of key concern to those who live in nearby villages.

The meeting on June 7 took place in the nearby village of Swaton at the village hall, where Dr Johnson raised local residents’ concerns and stressed the uncertainty that many feel regarding the future of the area.

The Minister and representatives from Anglian Water and the Environment Agencylistened to the feedback and provided further information on the first public consultation which has now closed.

Dr Johnson commented afterwards: “I was grateful to Anglian Water and the Minister for listening to the feedback and views I have received during the first public consultation process.

"It was incredibly beneficial for the Minister and Anglian Water to meet to see the area that has been identified for the proposed reservoir.