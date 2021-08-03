MP welcomes £49m fund for flood protection in Boston and Skegness

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

This means that 19,066 more homes and businesses in Boston and Skegness are to be better protected from flooding and coastal erosion by 2026-27, as part of new plans published by the Conservative Government.

Commenting, MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman said: “Flooding can devastate communities – too many homes and families in Boston and Skegness have sadly fallen victim to this, and so we must put the necessary protections in place to tackle it.

Commenting, Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “The tragic recent events in Germany and Belgium serve as a sobering reminder of how devastating flooding can be.

