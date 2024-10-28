MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice has added his weight to the campaign against pylons in Lincolnshire in a letter to Fintan Slye, National Energy System Operator CEO.

National Grid claims their Great Grid Upgrade is to meet the Government’s net zero targets and will ‘enhance Britain’s energy security, help reduce energy costs for consumers and combat climate change’.

However, in a letter to Fintan Slye, National Energy System Operator CEO, Mr Tice reiterates the ‘potential devastating impact on the environment, economy, and the livelihoods of people in Lincolnshire’ of the proposed 80-mile route of pylons from Grimsby to Whaplode.

“As a predominantly rural constituency, the region depends heavily on its agricultural economy and natural landscapes,” Mr Tice states.

"The imposition of the ‘Pylon Presumption’ under the Great Grid Upgrade threatens to significantly harm both.

“Large-scale overhead pylons and infrastructure developments would not only scar the landscape but also detract from the area’s environmental beauty and biodiversity.

“Our local farming communities will be severely affected, as the introduction of pylons could disrupt agricultural land use and cause potential loss of productivity and income for many family-run farms.

“Moreover, the impact on our local economy cannot be overstated. With the increasing focus on rural tourism, the proliferation of pylons would deter visitors, which could lead to further economic challenges in the region.”

Mr Tice questions pylons would be a cheaper option for the National Grid, reportedly to estimate the cost at £1bn compared with £6.5bn to put them underground and £4.3bn for an offshore subsea cable.

“The East Anglia Network Study, which reviewed underground HVDC (U-DC) options, demonstrated that a U-DC alternative not only offers lower lifetime costs but also presents a viable option for reducing the visual impact on rural communities like ours,” Mr Tice said.

“I am deeply concerned about the fact that the National Grid is proposing not just one, but multiple lines of pylons, with no clear coordination regarding their routes, economies of scale, or the cumulative environmental and social impacts they will impose.

“This lack of coordination is both alarming and unlawful. Consequently, this approach is likely to face substantial legal challenges that

could take years to resolve in court.

“Furthermore, the significant compensation claims that will inevitably arise due to the disruption caused to landowners and local communities could severely delay your plans, potentially for many years, compounding the difficulties associated with this project.

“I am aware that there has been a general assumption that pylons offer a lower upfront cost, but as studies have shown, this presumption does not hold true when considering long-term costs and the higher constraint costs posed by pylons.

“The use of underground cabling would alleviate many concerns regarding environmental impact while delivering the same infrastructure upgrades needed to meet the country’s energy goals.

“Given the change of government and the need for a fresh approach, I would urge you to prioritise a review of the Great Grid Upgrade with a focus on minimising the negative consequences for rural areas.”

As reported, No Pylons Lincolnshire estimated the cost of running pylons in Lincolnshire could be £8billion.

“National Grid has so far failed to make its break-down costings available, despite repeated requests by MPs and Lincolnshire County Council. National Grid has, however, repeated that it will not abide by the normal costings rules for large public infrastructure projects,” a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We shared costs for the Grimsby to Walpole project at our public consultation, and with stakeholders, earlier this year and the information continues to be publicly available on the project website.

"At approximately £4.2bn for an onshore high voltage direct current underground cable alternative, £6.5bn for an onshore high voltage alternating current cable and £4.3bn for an offshore subsea cable, all are at significantly greater cost than the approximate £1bn cost of the onshore option we are proposing.

“Our proposals in Lincolnshire are a critical part of the new electricity infrastructure required in the region.

"Connecting more green energy to the grid is the surest way to lower and stabilise bills for homes and businesses in the long term and, with more home-grown, renewable energy on the system, of improving our security of supply.

"The government and our regulator, Ofgem, require us to assess our proposals against a range of factors. These include value for money to bill-payers and the impact on the community and the environment to ensure they are in line with current planning policy, our licence obligations and net zero targets.”