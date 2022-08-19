Mystery as thousands of dead fish found in Sleaford area river
Mystery surrounds the discovery of thousands of dead fish found in distress, struggling for air and dying in a river near Sleaford.
A witness contacted the Sleaford Standard after alerting Environment Agency officers yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.
They estimated around 10,000 fish, mainly small ones, were dead or dying at Engine Drove, near a pumping station off the South Forty Foot Drain at Helpringham Fen.
Someone else is said to have contacted the Black Sluice Drainage board who said it may be down to low oxygen levels in the water due to the recent hot, dry weather.
Our photographer David Dawson visited the scene and said: “There are literally thousands either dead or struggling.
"They’re all gathered in a side river near a pumping station.
"They’re really small. There was a massive dead one sitting on the bottom.”
It was unknown what breeds of fish were being affected.
The Environment Agency has been approached for comment on the situation and we are awaiting a response.