National Grid declines council information request on cabling costs

Pylons are proposed as part of the National Grid's Great Grid Upgrade.

Lincolnshire County Council says National Grid has declined a request to outline the ‘facts and figures’ regarding their Great Grid Upgrade proposals for the county.

The authority wrote to National Grid in December last year, requesting further details about the planned Grimsby to Walpole 50-meter high pylon route planned through Lincolnshire, to make sure that the other options – including placing cables on the seabed – had been properly considered.

According to the county council. the company has since replied, refusing to answer ‘legitimate’ questions, saying that they ‘do not hold a central database of all the information’, that it would take too long to pull the information together, and labelling the request as ‘unreasonable’.

National Grid, however, argue in a statement to Lincolnshire World that they had provided the county council with ‘detailed costs and proposals for the Grimsby to Walpole project’. But Coun Martin Hill OBE, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said ‘the campaign goes on’ based on the National Grid response.

He said: “I think it’s outrageous that National Grid still refuses to present us with their workings and is hiding from a legitimate – and very reasonable – request for facts and figures.

"In their letter back to the council, they said they believe there is ‘very little benefit to be gained’ from sharing this information. I wholeheartedly disagree.

“We’re not talking about a small proposal – these pylon plans will have a major impact on the east coast of Lincolnshire and we want to make sure these costs have been properly worked through.

“Residents have told us that they are concerned about Nationally Significant Infrastructure proposals like these, and believe that these pylons specifically will have negative impacts on our environment, tourism and the landscape. We have a duty to these residents to make sure we do what we can to protect their homes and livelihoods.

“We don’t deny that connectivity is important but the infrastructure needs to be upgraded properly, and all views considered. We’re not going to give up on this; we’re going to keep trying to get some honesty and transparency. The campaign continues.”

Lincolnshire County Council say they will now look to revise and resubmit further questions to National Grid.

In the full response to the statement by Lincolnshire County Council, a spokesperson for National Grid said: “We have shared detailed costs and proposals for the Grimsby to Walpole project with Lincolnshire County Council.

"We are confident that the information we shared in our comprehensive strategic options report, and the processes we follow to identify and then assess potential strategic options are robust, transparent and the most appropriate.

"We regularly meet and engage with Lincolnshire County Council and are carefully considering its response to our first consultation last year. We will publish a feedback report at our next public consultation which will be held later this year.”

In a recent County Views survey, conducted by the county council amongst residents across Lincolnshire, 84% of respondents said they were ‘concerned’ or ‘very concerned’ about the impact that Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects – such as these pylon plans and large-scale solar developments – would have on the county. Over 70% of respondents felt that the pylon plans would impact negatively on local nature. The results of the County Views survey will be discussed at the council’s Executive meeting on Tuesday. February 4. The full report will be available on www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/county-views following the meeting.