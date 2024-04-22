National Grid launch consultation on 100km of underground cabling bringing green energy from Scotland

National Grid's proposed route for ubsea cable lines from Scotland to Lincolnshire.

However, in spite of being part of the Great Grid Upgrade, this is not an alternative to the £1bn proposals for a new 90-mile high voltage electricity transmission pylon line from Grimsby to Walpole.

National Grid is inviting communities to comment on early proposals for two new, primarily subsea high voltage direct current (HVDC) electricity links, with associated infrastructure, linking Scotland and England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL 3) would run from Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, under the North Sea via marine cables to a potential landfall location on the Lincolnshire coastline, either at Theddlethorpe or Anderby Creek.

Proposed underground cable route across Lincolnshire.

Eastern Green Link 4 (EGL 4) would run from Westfield, Fife, also via marine cables under the North Sea to the same landfall location as EGL 3.

After making landfall, both projects’ cables will run underground for approximately 100km running west of Boston to two proposed converter stations in the Walpole, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, area.

Underground cables would then connect the converter stations to the transmission network via a new proposed substation, also within the Walpole area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Grid says EGL 3 and EGL 4 are needed as the existing transmission network does not have enough capacity to securely and reliably transport the increasing amount of energy generated in Scotland, particularly from offshore wind.

The links would power up to four million homes in the Midlands and the South of England.

Sean Stokoe, Senior Permissions Manager, commented: "The proposals are part of the Great Grid Upgrade which due to rising demand requires five times the amount of electricity infastructure than in the past 30 years,” he said. “Pylons remain the preferred option because of cost for the Grimsby to Walpole transmission line which is also at early stages of consulation and would serve seven solar farms and two windfarms, serving six million homes.”

James Goode, Project Director for National Grid, commented infastructure already put in place for Triton Knoll and Viking Link could not accommodate the new supply and new cables were needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said : “Eastern Green Link 3 and Eastern Green Link 4 are a critical part of the new electricity infrastructure required for the UK to reach net zero.

"Harnessing the full potential of Britain’s clean energy resources will enable us to be less dependent on global fossil fuels and will play a critical role in supporting the nation’s future security of supply.

"This energy will serve four million homes .

"We are always sensitive to developments in areas such as the coast due to tourism the but expect to have a workforce of around 200 who will contribute to the local economy.

“We look forward to hearing views from members of the public and we welcome feedback on our initial proposals.”

Consultation events are being held across the project area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, April 30, 2pm-7pm: Dunes Complex, Central Promenade, Mablethorpe

Wednesday, May 1, 2pm-7pm: Anderby Village Hall, Sea Road, Anderby

Thursday, May 9, 12:30pm – 6pm: Alford Corn Exchange, 9 Market Place, Alford.

Monday, May 13, 2pm-7pm: Leverington Village Hall, Gorefield Rd, Leverington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, May 15, 2pm-7pm: Eastville, Midville and New Leake Village Hall, Station Rd, Eastville

Thursday, May 16, 2pm- 7pm: Poachers Country Hotel, Swineshead Road, Kirton Holme

Monday, May 20, 2pm-7pm: Walpole Community Centre, Summer Close, Walpole St Andrew,

Wednesday, May 29, 2pm-7pm: The Holbeach Hub, Boston Rd South, Holbeach,