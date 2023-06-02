NatureLabs blooms in Louth Market Place for AONB anniversary

The first Nature Lab pop-up took place in Louth Market Place on Saturday (May 27) with visitors able to come along and learn more about the wildflowers of the Wolds.
Those visiting the stand also had the opportunity to make their own plant pot out of recycled materials, and were given their own wildflower seeds to plant and take home.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mayor Julia Simmons, who attended the event, said: “It was a real pleasure to visit the Nature Lab project.
"Ashley, who ran the stall in the Cornmarket was very informative and the event was a brilliant showcase of the diverse range of flora and insects, which make up our Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, of which we are so proud.”
Further Nature Labs pop-ups took place in Spilsby, Horncastle, Wainfleet, Market Rasen, and Alford last week.
More info about the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival at https://loom.ly/MI_40PA