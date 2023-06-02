NatureLabs blooms in Louth Market Place for AONB anniversary

​A blooming lovely time was had by all as part of the Lincolnshire Wolds AONB’s 50th anniversary.

Having a look at Nature Labs, from left:Teddy Farr, 6, Archie Farr, 10, and George Farr, 4. Photos: Holly Parkinson

The first Nature Lab pop-up took place in Louth Market Place on Saturday (May 27) with visitors able to come along and learn more about the wildflowers of the Wolds.

Those visiting the stand also had the opportunity to make their own plant pot out of recycled materials, and were given their own wildflower seeds to plant and take home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor Julia Simmons, who attended the event, said: “It was a real pleasure to visit the Nature Lab project.

Ethan Hunt, 9 and Darcie Hunt, 7 with their handmade pots.

"Ashley, who ran the stall in the Cornmarket was very informative and the event was a brilliant showcase of the diverse range of flora and insects, which make up our Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, of which we are so proud.”

Further Nature Labs pop-ups took place in Spilsby, Horncastle, Wainfleet, Market Rasen, and Alford last week.

More info about the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival at https://loom.ly/MI_40PA

Pictured at the NatureLabs stand, from left: Mayor of Louth Julia Simmons, Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins MP, and Ashley Butterfield of Lincolnshire Outdoor Learning.