New bins to be rolled out across West Lindsey next month

West Lindsey District Council is the third authority in the county to roll out the bins as part of a countywide mission to offer separate paper and card collections across the whole of Lincolnshire by 2024.

Deliveries of the new bins are expected to take place between Monday, March 7 and Friday April 1, with the first collection due to take place in the district during the April Bank Holiday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, says the scheme: “gives residents an opportunity to recycle better quality products.”

The purple-lidded bins are ready to be delivered to households over the coming weeks

He continued: “We know that the introduction of a new recycling bin will be a change for our local residents, but I hope it is a change that everyone will embrace.”

Householder packs, which include details of the new scheme and a handy guide on what can and cannot be recycled, have been sent to homes throughout February.

The bin calendars sent out last month are colour coded to show which bin should be presented each week.

Residents currently put their paper and cardboard in their blue recycling bin, but because it is mixed with other materials (like plastic, glass and metals) it often gets contaminated, reducing how effectively it can be recycled.

Coun Bierley said: “We launched our new Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy last year and so we know we need to take action now to look after our environment.

“The council is taking the opportunity with the roll out, to clean up what materials go into the blue bins to maximise the quality of recycling materials across the whole district.”

He added: “We are here to help our residents put the right thing in the right bin and break down some of the myths about what can be recycled locally.

“We want our residents to know that they are not on their own and we have a dedicated team available to offer advice and support during the roll out of the scheme.”

More information is also available at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/recycling

After successful roll outs at Boston and North Kesteven, Coun Daniel McNally, executive member for waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said he was looking forward to working with West Lindsey.