New 'binventory' of rubbish receptacles

North Lincolnshire Council is installing 75 new extra-capacity bins in lay-bys as part of the council's war on litter.

The bright red bins have a combined capacity of around 29,880 litres per week and can hold just under two tonnes of rubbish.

The roll-out follows a ‘binventory’ of the region, and will target areas where littering is a particular problem.

Priority routes where bins will be sited include the A180, A15, A161 and A18.

The majority of the bins have been funded with a grant from charity WRAP, which works with organisations to reduce waste, improve resource efficiency and develop sustainable products.