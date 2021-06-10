New 'binventory' of rubbish receptacles

North Lincolnshire Council is installing 75 new extra-capacity bins in lay-bys as part of the council's war on litter.
The bright red bins have a combined capacity of around 29,880 litres per week and can hold just under two tonnes of rubbish.
The roll-out follows a ‘binventory’ of the region, and will target areas where littering is a particular problem.
Priority routes where bins will be sited include the A180, A15, A161 and A18.
The majority of the bins have been funded with a grant from charity WRAP, which works with organisations to reduce waste, improve resource efficiency and develop sustainable products.
The bins will be emptied at least once a week. To report an overflowing bin go to the street cleaning page on North Lincolnshire Council's website.