New conservation club launches at South Ormsby

The new South Ormsby Estate Conservation Group.

​The brand new South Ormsby Conservation Club has now launched at the estate, and anyone who has an interest in conservation and nature are urged to get involved.

The club has been brought about by the Estate’s Gemma Kedziour, the volunteer co-ordinator, who said:

"We want to people people into the estate who are interetsed in what we do in terms of conservation and nature,” she said, “We want people to enjoy the landscape as much as we do.

Gemma Kedzoir (centre) with new members of the South Ormsby Conservation Club.

"It’s such a wonderful place and coming into work puts a smile on my face every day, and it will be nice to share that with people and for them to get involved with looking after the estate and preserving it for generations to come.”

The new group has four or five volunteers already in their ranks, and to really push forward with their plans for the group, plenty more people are invited to come and join in

At the fortnightly sessions, taking place on the first Wednesday and third Friday of every month, members will be able to gain hands-on with conservation at South Ormsby Estate.

Just some of the planned activities coming up over the next few months include moss tapping to identify which species of moss is growing in the estate and where, field sweeping with nets to identify which species of butterflies and other insects have habitats in the estate, and putting up bat and bird boxes.

There are also plans to monitor biodiversity by periodically counting birds and bugs and analysing owl pellets to see which owls live on the estate and what they have been eating, planting wildflowers and help with hedgerow and tree management, litter picking if needed, pond-dipping, and also working with local experts to share their expertise.

The club would also like any experts or other local groups to come and run activities or sessions with the group at the Estate to get in touch.