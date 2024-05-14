“The offer is for the council to commence the grass cutting this year as soon as possible.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new deal on grass cutting in Skegness is being negotiated – but will the local councillors vote for it?

That will be the big question tonight (Wednesday) when the Town Council meets under the leadership of its new Mayor, Coun Adrian Findley.

Earlier this month, former Mayor Coun Pete Barry received a battering at his annual town meeting when residents took the opportunity to complain about the ‘untidy’ looking town ahead of the Bank Holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some members of the public in there 80’s even told councillors they were so fed up they had started to cut the grass themselves.

Residents who have started cutting the grass themselves pictured with Coun Steve O'Dare (second right).

The situation arose because Skegness Town Council handed back the responsibility for the verges to Linclnshire County Council to save money in the Budget.

Lincolnshire County Council were out cutting last week but under the contact were only expected to do three ‘safety’ cuts a year.

However, the authority did tell Lincolnshire World there “is scope for some options coming up”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope something can be now done so the town council resumes its 12 cuts a year will be presented in a motion by Coun Carl Marcey, seconded by Coun Steve O’Dare.

Coun Macey says: “I have been able to negotiate a new contract with Lincolnshire County Council Highways Department with regard to the cutting of the grass verges.

“The value of the contract will be 0.058 pence per m2 which will equate to circa £24,000 per annum. This figure is more than double the value of the previous agreement and will alleviate any negative financial impact upon the council and our council taxpayers.

“The offer is for the council to commence the grass cutting this year as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Given the amount of disappointment that has been expressed by many our residents regarding the unkempt state of the verges I would urge council to look upon this motion favourably.”

Lincolnshire World asked Town Clerk Steve Larner if there was any hope councillors could vote for a change on the decision they made ahead of the Budget.

And they good news is, yes, they could. He explained: “As the Council is now beyond the six month period where they could not reconsider the previous decision, yes Council might decide to change its mind on grass cutting based on any new information available at the meeting.”