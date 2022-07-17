New ‘green’ information point at CLIP, Market Rasen's learning centre

The café already hosts regular meetings of the Market Rasen Area Environment Group (MREG) whose projects include the development of a community food garden, and an initiative to protect trees - and even plant new ones in the town.

An environment information display point is also being added to the café to stimulate discussion and ideas.

Steve Leary, Environment and Sustainability Officer at WLDC, dropped into Café CLIP last week and was on hand to offer advice to residents on how to reduce their environmental footprints, cut down on energy use, and save on those energy bills.

He said: “With the easing of Covid restrictions, it was a pleasure to be able to get out and talk to residents about how they could benefit both the environment and help themselves at the same time.

“It’s exciting to see the development of the MREG and it’s something the council wants to support and see grow”.

Yvonne Horrocks of Market Rasen, one of the first people to seek advice and founder member of the MREG said: “It’s good to see the District Council promoting environmental issues and the energy, passion and enthusiasm of the MREG will bring real benefit to the community, whilst taking steps to tackle the climate crisis”.