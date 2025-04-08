New solar farm planned two miles from Sleaford

Land near Burton Gorse, White Cross Lane, North Kesteven, where a new solar farm is proposed for. Credit: Google

Plans have been revealed for a new solar farm which could be built close to Sleaford.

The proposal for land on White Cross Lane, near Burton Pedwardine, is on the edge of two other existing solar farms.

The developer, Starlight Energy, claims the application would be capable of powering 23,000 homes.

It would be capable of generating 42MW of renewable energy, meaning it would be determined by North Kesteven District Council, based on its scale, rather than by the government.

It would be built on 76 hectares of land near the Burton Gorse plantation, with two other operational solar farms to the north and north-east.

The plans ask for permission to install three-metre-tall panels for 40 years, after which they would be removed.

The developer says it has reduced the scale of the plans after consulting with Burton Pedwardine Parish Council, and has removed solar panels from near homes.

It claims that the project would be worth £50,000 business rates to the council per year – a total of £2m over the course of its lifetime.

A community fund would be set up for the local area if it is approved, regardless of whether locals support it.

The application also covers a substation, fencing, CCTV and access tracks.

The document says: “The main benefit of the proposals is their contribution to tackling climate change through generating renewable energy.

“At the local level, climate change results in negative economic impacts through damage to property and business disruption, as well as increased development and maintenance costs over time (especially for low lying areas and those at risk of flooding).

“As well as making a positive contribution to tackling issues such as water restrictions, and the economic costs of dealing with extreme weather events, the proposals will strengthen the local grid network and build resilience into it.”

However, there have been major concerns about the number of major solar farms currently in development around North Kesteven.

There are currently five major ‘nationally significant’ solar projects at various stages, including the nearby 524-hectare Heckington Fen development.

The White Cross Lane plans are now open for public comments on North Kesteven District Council’s website.