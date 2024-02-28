Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Grid is proposing a £1billion plan to build a new 90-mile high voltage electricity transmission line ‘Grimsby to Walpole’ which they say is essential to increase the capability of Britain’s electricity transmission network in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, and West Norfolk.

A consultation period is now well underway, with residents of Burgh-le-Marsh who stand to be affected if proposals go ahead, meeting representatives from the ‘Great Grid Upgrade’ earlier this month.

However, with the consultation period ending on March 13, councillors and the National Grid are urging people to have their say while proposals are in their early stages.

Coun Carl Macey and Coun Colin Davie stood alongside the proposed pylon route in Burgh le Marsh.

One of those councillors is Coun Carl Macey, who, at the last Skegness Town Council meeting, successfully proposed a motion to support Lincolnshire County Council’s objection to pylons.

“This council recognises that there are large offshore wind farms situated off the Lincolnshire Coast,” he said. “The decision to place them here has been a matter of contention since they were built, however they are now a permanent feature along our coastline.

"However, this pylon line will be predicated in supporting the transfer of power to the South of England and will have little benefit to the people on this coast or across the county of Lincolnshire.

“It will also have a detrimental effect on the entire coastal landscape, devaluing our tourism offer, harming our natural environment and threatening our opportunity to continue to develop a sustainable economy for future generations.”

The pylons would be four times taller than Skegness Clock Tower, according to a concillor. Photo: Barry Robinson.

The motion noted the call by Lincolnshire County Council for this proposal to be replaced by the creation of an offshore grid with cables laid on the seabed, taking the power to the South East of England.

"Alternatively, if any cables need to be placed in our landscapes they must be buried underground as has been the accepted method for previous projects,” the motion said.

In supporting the motion, Coun Dan Kirk said he understood infrastructure was needed but he could not support a ‘monstrosity’ that was ‘four times taller than Skegness Clock Tower’.

Councillors agreed to write to Lincolnshire County Council in support of their opposition to the proposals and to confirm, in writing, their full opposition to the proposals directly to National Grid PLC. MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman said both he and Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle had concerns.

"I am also concerned about the permanent scar it would leave on Lincolnshire's rural landscape, which contains Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty,” he said. "Overground pylons are ultimately the cheapest option; but I wish to see consideration given to an offshore or underground transmission route, which would preserve the beauty of the local landscape.

“I will be urging National Grid to consider not only the upfront costs of pylons versus sub-sea or underground infrastructure but also the impact on our food security of removing grade 1 agricultural land from production and the impact on both local residents and our visitor economy of wrecking the big sky county vistas we love.

“I will also be making the case to Ministers that while we are, rightly, burying cables in Dorset we shouldn’t be stringing them across Lincolnshire.”