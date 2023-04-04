Organisations across the Lincolnshire coast and beyond have come together to prevent disturbance of the east coast’s wildlife.

The launch of Operation Seabird in Saltfleet.

As the coastline prepares for the Easter break, Operation Seabird has been launched today (Tuesday) by the Humber Nature Partnership at Howden’s Pullover near Saltfleet, with visible police patrols now on the look-out for disturbance and antisocial behaviour and offering advice to visitors about how they can minimise their impact on our coastal wildlife.

Operation Seabird aims to engage with and educate members of the public on issues around wildlife disturbance to prevent future incidents and protect our wildlife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 190 reports to police of wildlife disturbance from members of the public during 2022, many of these incidents were likely by people who did not know they were causing an issue, such as impacting breeding success or overall health of these legally protected species and habitats.

The Humber Estuary European Marine Site, which spans the North Sea from the Spurn Peninsula to north Mablethorpe, is regarded as one of the most important estuaries in Europe for its wildlife and habitats.

During the spring and summer months, the reedbeds and shingle on the beaches support elusive and rare species, such as Bittern, Marsh Harrier and Little Tern during breeding season and in the autumn and winter, the land and skies around the Humber Estuary fill with migrating birds such as Pink-Footed Geese, with the rich and fertile habitat providing a welcome food source.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DC Aaron Flint, Force Wildlife Crime Officer for Lincolnshire Police said: "The Lincolnshire coastline is a very important feature of our amazing county, providing habitat for wildflowers, insects, reptiles, birds and mammals.

"It also attracts many visitors each year. Unfortunately, each year we receive a large number of reports relating to members of the public disturbing wildlife such as nesting birds or resting seals, damaging the features of our SSSI’s (Sites of Special Scientific Interest) either on foot, using motor bikes/off-road vehicles or airborne vehicles such as paramotors.

"The focus of Operation Seabird is to protect our important coastline whilst also allowing members of the public enjoy it responsibly, this is done mainly through educating the public regarding the need to keep their distance from wildlife to prevent disturbance, stay on footpaths and public areas and not to drive motor vehicles on the sites to prevent destruction of SSSI features.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s important to note that although education is the main focus of the operation enforcement action and prosecutions will be taken where necessary.”

Humber Nature Partnership includes local authorities along the Humber and Lincolnshire Coast, Natural England, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, the Environment Agency, RSPB, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, and many other stakeholders.

Jackson Sage, Project Manager for the Humber Management Scheme at Humber Nature Partnership, said: "The Humber Estuary is home to up to 140,000 breeding and migratory birds, marine mammals such as seals and Harbour Porpoise, all supported by tens of thousands of hectares of delicate habitats protected under UK law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We want people to enjoy the beautiful landscapes and wildlife we have on our doorstep, but do so in a way that does not come at the expense of the important species and habitats that we are so lucky to have.”