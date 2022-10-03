Partnership to tackle litter louts across East Lindsey

A new project is being launched to tackle litter.

In a milestone for South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, titter, dog-fouling, fly-tipping and other enviro-crime offences are to be tackled across the whole area.

As well as an example of how a joined-up approach by the Partnership can be beneficial to ratepayers, the aim is to address enviro-crime head on across each authority.

Following the completion of the process, the successful bidder will provide foot patrols and overt CCTV surveillance across the Partnership to tackle littering, dog fouling and fly tipping. Officers will also be able to enforce offences in areas under Public Space Protection Orders.

CCTV surveillance has already proved successful in Boston at fly-tipping hotspots with incidents on a downward trend. Enviro-crime enforcement officers have also recently started in East Lindsey and now the scheme aims to share that best practice by introducing the measures across the Partnership.

The launch of the procurement process is a significant milestone for the Communities Directorate as set out in the Annual Delivery Plan.

Councillor Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council said the project would send out a clear message to residents about fly-tipping and litter.

He commented: "I am very happy that Partnership working has led to this opportunity to help deliver a wider-approach to tackling enviro-crime across each authority.