Path’s community litter pick

Around 20 community-minded people grabbed gloves and sacks to join in a litter pick event along Nag’s Head Passage in Sleaford on Sunday.

The sweep was extended to include the station car parks. Around 15 bags of rubbish were collected – much of it recyclable, as well as five toys dumped around the car park.

In the coming days there will be graffiti removal and weeds taken care of, while NKDC’s waste team picked up the bags. NKDC Project Officer Helen Evans explained it was part of the council’s UK Shared Propserity Fund work to improve the space. Vegetation has been cut back and the fence line repainted. New CCTV cameras have been installed covering the entry points of the passage at both Sleaford Station and Southgate.