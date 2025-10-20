Petition to protect homes launched as Government announces “pro-growth bill” and thousands of new clean energy jobs

Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.j

A Lincolnshire campaign group has warned that the public is facing the biggest threat to “hard-won rights to protect their homes and property”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LAND (Lincolnshire Against Needless Destruction) says plans affecting our freedoms are in danger of quietly slipping through uncontested.

The warning comes as the Government announces a “pro-growth package” – the Planning and Infrastructure Reform Bill – aimed at “turbocharging the Plan for Change to create high-paying jobs, put money back into people’s pockets, and secure more homegrown clean energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Government press release trumpeting the Bill – set to become law next year – said it would be “a key driver for growth to slash planning delays currently shackling the UK economy.”

Additionally, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero yesterday (Sunday) announced the Government’s first ever national plan to recruit workers needed for clean energy mission, creating over 15,000 extra clean energy jobs in the East Midlands alone by 2030.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Communities have long been calling out for a new generation of good industrial jobs. The clean energy jobs boom can answer that call - and today we publish a landmark national plan to make it happen.

“Our plans will help create an economy in which there is no need to leave your hometown just to find a decent job. Thanks to this government’s commitment to clean energy, a generation of young people in our industrial heartlands can have well-paid secure jobs, from plumbers to electricians and welders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a pro-worker, pro-jobs, pro-union, agenda that will deliver the national renewal our country needs.”

However, LAND (Lincolnshire Against Needless Destruction) stands firm, urging constituents to write to their MPs asking them to reject the Planning and Infrastructure Reform Bill in its current form.

LAND says: “This Bill does not protect the public - it threatens us. It grants sweeping powers of compulsory purchase that could be exercised wherever and whenever the Government or developers deem it convenient, undermining the very security of land and home ownership. It treats the forced loss of property as a mere transaction, ignoring the profound emotional, social and financial impact on those affected. This legislation is not enabling, it is disabling.

“The Bill rides roughshod over communities, favouring corporations and infrastructure expediency at the expense of fairness, transparency and public engagement. It silences local voices and dismisses the unique knowledge and lived experience that communities bring to planning decisions - knowledge that cannot be replicated by desk-based assessments or centralised models. The ‘beat the blockers’ attitude is a misrepresentation. It assumes that those objecting to proposals do so without good reason. In most cases the ‘blockers’ are well-informed with well-reasoned valid commentary that deserves consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rejecting this Bill is not a rejection of progress. It is a defence of democratic planning, of procedural justice, and of the principle that development must be done with people - not to them. Any Government that truly seeks growth must do so in partnership with its citizens, not by stripping away their rights. It fails the people it claims to serve. And any self-respecting MP who entered politics to make a difference in the lives of others should see clearly that rejecting this Bill is not only right, it is necessary.”

You can object to the Bill at https://www.lincsland.co.uk/infrastructure-planning-bill

LAND is also asking people to sign a petition to stop the bill at https://tinyurl.com/mrxbaa72