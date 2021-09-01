Phase two dredging plans for River Steeping delayed until 2022

More than 600 properties were evacuated and 130 homes flooded when the River Steeping burst its banks and a deluge battered the town in June 2019.

The Environment Agency (EA) made the announcement in their latest update on the work being done to prevent a repeat of the floods that devastated Wainfleet in June 2019.

More than 600 properties were evacuated and 130 homes flooded when the River Steeping burst its banks.

Families were forced to abandon their homes as properties in the area were submerged.

Many lived in caravans for months while their homes were renovated.

In the latest update from the EA, they said great progress was made with the completion of phase 1 of the dredging in March, despite the challenges of getting the crew back into the country owing to Government lockdown announcements over Christmas to help combat Covid 19.

"Phase two of the dredging has been put back slightly from September and is now due to begin in January 2022," a statement reads.

"A permit is needed from the EA's National Permitting Service to carry out the dredging.

"As a result of Covid 19, the demand on this service has meant processing times have been longer.

"The team remains committed to helping to protect people and the environment, while adapting to the effects of Covid-19 on how they work remotely.