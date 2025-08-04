Pick up recycled paint at new waste centre store in Market Rasen

Coun Stephen Bunney with staff at the Household Waste Recycling Centre's new RePaint Store. Photo: LCC

Market Rasen residents have another opportunity to live sustainably, through a new Community RePaint Store opened at the Gallamore Lane Industrial Estate Household Waste Recycling Centre.

The store, which opened on Friday (August 1), gives residents access to free, reusable paint.

The Community RePaint initiative collects unused and leftover paint that would otherwise go to waste and makes it available to local people completely free of charge. Whether you're refreshing a room or tackling a creative project, the store offers a wide variety of paints in different colours and finishes.

Coun Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council which opened the new provision at its HWRC, said: "We're really pleased to see the Community RePaint network expanding across Lincolnshire. These stores offer a brilliant way for residents to access free paint, save money, and do their bit for the environment at the same time."

This latest opening follows successful launches at the Louth, Grantham, Lincoln, Tattershall and Sleaford Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Coun Stephen Bunney, West Lindsey District Council, said: “The opening of the Community RePaint Store in Market Rasen is a brilliant step forward in our journey toward a more sustainable and community-focused town. It’s heartening to see practical initiatives like this that not only reduce waste but also empower residents to improve their homes creatively and affordably. I’m proud to see Market Rasen leading the way in environmental responsibility.”

Residents wishing to take advantage of the Community RePaint scheme — whether to drop off paint or collect some — simply need to speak to a member of staff on site.

The types of paint available depend on what has been brought in for disposal, but most types are accepted.

The Community RePaint Store is open to all recycling centre visitors from 8am to 4pm, Friday to Tuesday.

Community RePaint is a UK-wide paint reuse network, sponsored by Dulux, with over 80 schemes operating nationally.

For more information on the Community RePaint scheme in Lincolnshire, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/reducing-waste