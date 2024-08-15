Picture gallery: Setting the seed for environment and nature awareness

It was the Louth firm’s first open day event since opening the doors to their Bolingbroke Road site in March this year. The event was organised by Customer Champion Julianne Jessett, along with colleague Amanda.

Julianne said: “There has been a lovely turn out of people, with a great community feel. Our aim was to promote nature and the environment with our range of stalls and talks. We were especially keen to put on something for families and our children’s area has been busy throughout.”

Among the special guests were Louth Mayor, Julia Simmons, and her consort, husband Alan, who were treated to tea on the staff terrace, with director Rachael.

There was also a touch of royalty, with former head gardener of the Sandringham Estate, Martin Woods, also known as The Garden Sage, one of the guest speakers during the day.

Martin has also helped develop the gardens at Haith’s, turning the leftovers of a building site into an emerging wildlife-friendly area, benefitting both the Haith’s team and customers.

Other speakers included James Elliott, The Canoe River Cleaner, and representatives from Louth & District Beekeepers.

Julianne added: “Thanks go to everyone who supported our event. We are so pleased to have had the opportunity to showcase our business and share everything we are doing to give back to nature.”

1 . Waxing lyrical Visitor Janice Cook on the Stax of Wax stall run by Emma Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . mlop-14-08-24-Haiths 4-CENupload.jpg Esme, Estelle and Rachel were running a plant stall in aid of Daniel's Kitchen Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . Too cool Former head gardener at Sandringham, Martin Woods and his dog Woodforde Photo: Dianne Tuckett