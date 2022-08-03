Plans approved to turn former Boston village pub into flats despite objections

The Peacock pub, in Kirton High Street, has been vacant for a decade.

Boston Borough Council have approved Wellington Pub Company’s plans to convert The Peacock on Kirton High Street into five apartments.

The plans were called in by a councillor due to concerns regarding the number of units, overdevelopment of the site and parking provision.

A council report said the Grade II listed pub is currently vacant and “is understood to have ceased trading as a public house in approximately 2012”.

The development would include the demolition of a modern rear extension.

“The proposal would revitalise and put to a viable use, a currently unused heritage asset within a main service centre that is falling into disrepair,” said the report.

Two objections have been received around the plans, noting concerns over a lack of parking and the impact on the conservation area.

Kirton Parish Council has also objected on the grounds of over development and lack of parking.

However, Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department raised no objection, noting: “The site is located in a central urban area where services and facilities are within a reasonable distance to be accessed via sustainable travel options such as walking, cycling and public transport.

“Future residents of the development will not be reliant on the private car and therefore parking is not essential for this proposal.”

The borough council adds that if the public house resumed operations, it would also attract vehicles without providing off-street parking.

On Tuesday, July 22, the council granted full planning permission – subject to compliance with several conditions. These include adhering to proposed elevations and floor plans, works being carried out in accordance with a Flood Risk Assessment, an archaeological recording being submitted, a foul water drainage scheme being submitted, and that a Protected Species Survey Report is carried out, among others.

To read the full details of the council’s decision, visit www.mybostonuk.com/planning-application-search/ and search for ‘Kirton High Street’.