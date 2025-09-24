Plans for quarry at Caistor tipped for approval

Proposed quarry on North Kelsey Road, Caistor. From planning documents submitted by Welton Aggregates. Credit: Welton Aggregates

Plans for a quarry which attracted dozens of objections from neighbours has been tipped for approval.

The four-year project would excavate 150,000 tonnes of sand from fields in Caistor.

As many as 82 residents have contacted Lincolnshire County Council either for or against, with many concerned about potential noise, dust pollution and any environmental impact.

Welton Aggregates, who are behind the West Lindsey plans, say it would minimise the impact on neighbours.

The quarry would be built next to the Hadrian Way housing estate, with a new access on North Kelsey Road.

One resident living alongside it said: “Having only purchased my house two years ago, loving the countryside next to the estate, I wasn’t happy to hear about this development of a quarry.

“It will have a big impact on our estate with the high volume of traffic but most importantly depreciating house prices.”

One resident whose garden borders the site told the council: “Our home – along with at least six others next to the field – will be worthless.

“Who in their right mind would want to live next door to such an eyesore? The slightest easterly breeze and our garden will be looking like a desert.”

Another nearby resident said the quarry would “ruin the natural area of outstanding beauty”.

The planning documents show there would be a four-metre tall earth embankment built called a bund to create a buffer with the nearest homes.

“Whilst it will be visible from the rear gardens of the houses adjoining the application site, it is intended that the grass and wildflowers will provide a pleasant outlook and mitigate any loss of visible amenity,” the planning statement says.

It adds that best practice will be used to ensure “noise levels remain at an acceptable level during construction and operation”.

The application will be discussed by Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee on Monday (September 29), where it is recommended for approval.