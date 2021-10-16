Plans to further boost beck wildlife

The latest project would further enhance and improve wildlife habitats along the previously straightened limestone beck, for fish and birds, and extend the diverse floodplain and meadow habitat already developed on a three-hectare field, boosting biodiversity.

Dyson Farming has completed work alongside the limestone beck with the Wild Trout Trust, the Environment Agency, Lincolnshire Rivers Trust and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust. Subject to planning approval and surveys, it is hoped work will be undertaken within the next year.