'Please take rubbish home' plea as bins on coast near Skegness overspill

Rubbish has been piling up again between Jackson’s Corner and Ingoldmell’s Point.

The area highlighted as being a problem is the sea wall between Jackson’s Corner and Ingoldmell’s Point.

"It’s disgusting! Not much local pride on display," said Chas Tibble a former Lifeboat Visits Officer at RNLI Skegness.

"The bad area is from just north of Jackson’s Corner, along behind Butlins and up to Ingoldmell’s Point.

The problem happens every year.

"I think it is privately-owned, but I’m not sure.

"The area from Trunch Lane up to Chapel Point is looked after by Chapel Parish Council.

"It is immaculate and a credit to Chapel. I think I would like to move there!"

In August last year, there was an outcry when people started using a large container for rubbish on the privately-owned beach in Ingoldmells and it overflowed.

A resident has asked that people take their rubbish home.

The complaints came after the Skegness area got a second hammering in a survey of beaches by the Solar Centre, rating it as having one of the worst in the UK.

A number of businesses along the seafront in Ingoldmells were blamed for the eyesore but denied to the Standard that the overflowing container was there's.

East Lindsey District Council, who organise the bins to be emptied on their beaches, maintained the responsibility clearing up the mess remained with the owner of the beach.

Referring to the latest indications that the rubbish situation could return as beaches get busier, Chas said: "The problem is no-one will take responsibility for clearing up this stretch of beach. It would help if people would just take their rubbish home."

It's disgusting how people leave the beach, says a resident.