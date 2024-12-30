Police investigate after gull is shot near Metheringham Quarry

By Andy Hubbert

Published 30th Dec 2024
The injured gull is alive but unwell and struggling to stand after being shot, say police. Photo: Lincs Police RCATThe injured gull is alive but unwell and struggling to stand after being shot, say police. Photo: Lincs Police RCAT
Lincolnshire Police officers have vowed to track down whoever shot and injured a wild bird found near Metheringham Quarry.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Rural crime Action team were brought in after a great black-backed gull was taken to an animal rescue centre with injuries having been found near the quarry on December 6.

An x-ray confirmed that it had been shot and its body contained multiple pellets. The bird suffered a broken wing and was struggling to stand. The care and x-ray costs were being met by the Wild Things Rescue charity.

DC Flint from our Rural Crime Action Team, said it was an offence to kill or injure wild birds protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

"Anyone found committing offences against wild birds in our county will be given our full attention and where there is sufficient evidence will be put before the courts.”

If you have any information that will help the investigation, email [email protected], or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Add the reference number Lincs 24000730222 in the subject heading.

