Positive feedback for solar park scheme

Project manager, Laura White.

Last month Ecotricity launched consultations on its proposed solar park and energy storage facility at Heckington Fen.

The proposal could generate enough affordable green electricity to save an estimated 75,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

The first public event was held at Heckington Village Hall on July 7, with another at Bicker the next day.

Ecologist for Ecotricity, Simon Pickering

Laura White, Project Manager thanked all who attended the events, saying: “Over 70 people came to find out more about the solar park at East Heckington and associated grid works which could generate enough green electricity to power over 100,000 homes.

"Many of the conversations we had were positive and the feedback constructive, with those in attendance taking feedback forms away to complete as well."

The consultation will run for nine weeks, seeking comments on such things as the cable route to connect the park to the Bicker Fen Substation, access routes to the connection point, biodiversity enhancements and opportunities for recreation and community leisure.

Ecotricity will submit its proposals to the Planning Inspectorate in early 2023. A decision could be made by mid-2024 with the site operational in 2027.