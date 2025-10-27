Prestigious award for volunteers who look after Sutton on Sea beach and wildlife

A community project run by volunteers to look after the beach at Sutton on Sea has won a prestigious accolade.

Sutton on Sea BeachCare has landed the Lincolnshire Environmental Award for 2025, beating two other groups to the trophy at an event attended by wildlife specialists and community representatives from across the county.

The judges commented how impressed they were with the Sutton group’s "commitment to raising awareness of all-too-forgotten marine wildlife”.

Sutton on Sea BeachCare began in 2016 when a small group of residents were concerned about the amount of litter on the town’s beach.

Volunteers from Sutton on Sea BeachCare, including leaders Lianne Havell and son Jordan Havell, with their Lincolnshire Environmental Award prizes. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust).

Led by Lianne Havell and her son Jordan, the group has gone from strength to strength, organising beach cleans or litter picks, recording marine wildlife and launching campaigns.

Reflecting on the award, Lianne beamed: “This is something very special. It is recognition of all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.”

Jordan commented that he was “gobsmacked and surprised” to be named the best. He added: “I genuinely didn’t think this would happen.”

The BeachCare group welcomes people of all ages and abilities to join its beach cleans, and the number sometimes exceeds 40.

An example of some of the debris that is washed up on Sutton on Sea beach and collected by the BeachCare volunteers. (PHOTO BY: Sutton on Sea BeachCare)

The group is also joined by young people completing their Duke Of Edinburgh Award, Brownies, school groups and workers on corporate away-days.

One teacher, who visited Sutton on Sea on holiday one year, was so impressed that she later returned with 52 schoolchildren to carry out a clean-up of the beach and to teach them about marine wildlife.

Over the nine years since they started, the volunteers have collected more than 8,000 bags of rubbish. And this year has been exceptional thanks to all the additional debris washing ashore after the collision between a cargo ship and an oil tanker on the coast in nearby East Yorkshire in March.

So far in 2025, the Sutton group has collected 771 bags, including large quantities of plastic nurdles or small pellets, many of which were burnt together into clumps.

After all the beach cleans, the litter is itemised, recorded and reported to the relevant authorities, adding an extra challenge for the organisers who often spend more hours on paperwork than actually picking up the rubbish.

The Sutton volunteers also record archaeological finds and stranded marine mammals. They report these to specialist organisations such as British Divers Marine Life Rescue and the Coastal Interdial Archaeological Network. One extraordinary recent find was a 19th century shipwreck.

The Lincolnshire Environmental Awards are organised by the Rotary Club of Lindum, Lincoln, in partnership with the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, and are sponsored by Pennells Garden Centres, a long-standing family-owned business.

The trust was full of praise for the successful campaigns that have been set up by Sutton on Sea BeachCare.

A spokesperson said: “Recent campaigns have resulted in a recycling system for fishing lines in the town, and the group is currently on a mission to reduce the sale of flying rings.

"These plastic toys, also known as ring frisbees, are particularly dangerous to seals, who are curious animals and play with the rings.

"But the rings often get stuck around their heads, which can cause serious injury, infection and, ultimately, the death of the seal.

"Thanks to the campaign by Sutton on Sea BeachCare, local businesses are agreeing to stop selling the ring frisbees.”