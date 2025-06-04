Programme of 'essential maintence work' at Boston Barrier

A programme of ‘essential maintence work’ is taking place at the Boston Barrier.

On Monday (June 2), the barrier was raised into its maintenance position for the project. This involves it being rotated 180 degrees.

It is expected to stay raised until next Sunday (June 15), when it will be lowered back into its recess in the river.

In the maintenance position, the Witham and South Forty Foot catchments are able to discharge beneath the barrier.

Water levels will be unaffected by the work, the Environment Agency (EA) says. However, there will be no access through the barrier for river traffic in either direction.

The Boston Barrier became fully operational in December 2020.

The multi-million pound civil engineering project reduces the risk of flooding to about 14,000 homes and businesses in Boston.

A spokesman for the EA said the closure was taking place to allow for ‘essential maintenance work for the continued reliable operation of the barrier’.

They said the EA will be ‘closely monitoring’ the weather, river levels and tidal forecasts during the works.

“Should the need arise, we will alter or suspend our programme of work,” they said.

“We appreciate the continued patience and co-operation of all river users whilst the Boston Barrier Scheme is completed,” they added.