Proposals launched for urban orchard and community allotments

Council leaders are asking residents of Scunthorpe and Ashby for their views on transforming a patch of unused land into urban orchards

Proposals are now being sought for other environmental uses of the land off Dudley Road – with residents being asked to complete the online form here.

The council has already worked with the Rotary Club to plant trees in and around the area.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“This is the latest part of our broader plans to make transformational environmental change while building more pleasant places for the people who live in these communities.

“I have been contacted by the town’s MP Holly Mumby-Croft after residents raised the idea of developing the land further.

“We are already creating wildflower heavens, ponds and wetlands, we are protecting vast areas across our beautiful landscape, and we are creating environmental oases through and in the hearts of our towns and villages.

“We have some proposals and ideas as to what this land could be used for and now, we want to understand what the people who live nearby would like to see.”

The proposals come as demand for allotments has soared across the last year – with waiting list across the area’s five allotments doubling.

Suggestions so far include community orchards where nuts, berries and other fruits can be grown as well as a large space dedicated to allotments. Further ideas include designated wildflower meadows and community composting space.

Coun David Rose, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We have a comprehensive green strategy which is designed to protect the environment now and into the future for generations to come.

“At the heart of all these plans are our communities. We want to create green places and accessible spaces whether you live in an urban or rural area.”