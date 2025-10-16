'Protecting people and communities is our top priority': Dry weather increases risk of flooding across Lincolnshire

Communities across Lincolnshire are being urged to plan ahead this autumn to reduce the impact flooding may have on their homes and businesses.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning comes as part of Flood Action Week, which runs until October 19.

Across North East Lincolnshire it is estimated 37,000 properties are at risk from rivers and the sea.

Another 800 properties area at risk from surface water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitting property flood resilience measures.

Although exact statistics are not available for the Boston and Skegness constituency, it is projected to have about 90% of homes at risk from river and coastal flooding by 2050.

Lincolnshire has been in Prolonged Dry Weather status since July of this year. The extremely dry conditions have meant that the ground is hard and compacted across the country, increasing to some extent the risk of localised surface water flooding in all areas.

Nationally the Environment Agency is working closely with government to deliver £2.65 billion of investment by March 2026 and a further £4.2 billion for 2026 to 2029, to scale up national resilience through building new and improving existing flood defences.

Locally, a natural flood management (NFM) example includes specialist ponds in Swaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Wray, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the Environment Agency in Lincolnshire, said: “We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

"We are working to reduce flood risk through Natural Flood Management and schemes like the Boston Barrier and the refurbishment of Boston’s Grand Sluice. We urge members of the public to check their flood risk, sign up for flood warnings and to follow the advice to protect themselves from future flooding.”

To reduce the risk members of the public can visit www.gov.uk to:

check their long-term flood risk using the Environment Agency’s free service

sign up for flood warnings by phone, text or email

take steps to protect themselves from future flooding, including preparing a flood kit.