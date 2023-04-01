£15m funding to help residents in Skegness and Boston reduce energy bills

More than £15m of funding has been secured to help hundreds of residents to reduce their energy bills and live more comfortably in their own homes.

Grants are available to help with energy bills.

The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership has been awarded £15.4m of Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2) funding for a two-year programme aimed at improving the energy efficiency of domestic properties across East Lindsey, Boston and South Holland.

The funding has been awarded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, via the Midlands Net Zero Hub and the scheme is expected to start delivery in June 2023 and run through until March 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The grant funding will award an average of £18,000 per property to install measures such as loft, cavity, external/internal wall and floor insulation, solar panels, heating controls, low-energy lighting and low-carbon heating solutions such as air source heat pumps.

The measures are designed to reduce utility costs whilst also lowering the carbon footprint of domestic properties. Grants are likely to range between £5,000 and £38,000 depending on the property type and measures that can be undertaken.

Eligible properties must be classed as 'off-gas' meaning they do not have access to a mains gas connection and must have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D, E, F or G.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicants must meet the criteria of having a total household income of less than £31,000 a year however a change to the guidance means that Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Attendance Allowance (AA) and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) will no longer count towards overall income.

Sarah Baker, Group Manager - Climate Change and Environment, said the funding award is expected to see works undertaken to 800 properties across South and East Lincolnshire over the next two years.

She said: "If you have previously been turned down for the scheme because you are in receipt of these benefits and were over the income threshold - please do get in touch to see if we are now able to assist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Landlords with less than four properties are also eligible to apply for the scheme based on their tenants' income but will be required to contribute at least one-third of the cost of upgrades."