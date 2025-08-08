£15m project to refurbish Boston’s Grand Sluice gates and reduce river weed

The pointing doors at Boston's Grand Sluice. Photo: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency has started on a £15million project to refurbish Boston’s Grand Sluice, aimed at helping to protect 9,000 homes and over 25,000 hectares of farmland from the devastating effects of flooding.

For 250 years the Grand Sluice has kept the tide out of the River Witham and managed water levels in the river from Boston to Bardney.

Although it has been refurbished before, some of the components have now been in use since the early 1980s and are therefore showing signs of deterioration and need replacing.

To ensure the sluice can continue this vital job the Environment Agency is undertaking a refurbishment over the next four years.

Work begins on the Grand Sluice with its maintenance barge loading up equipment. Photo: Environment Agency

The Agency explains the Grand Sluice has two main components, the pointing doors and the guillotine gates, which will be replaced. The pointing doors stop the tide coming in from the sea and keep the Witham upstream as freshwater. The guillotine gates control the river level upstream, keeping it safe for navigation and for water supply. The Grand Sluice takes care of the regular tides, protecting homes and businesses from flooding, allowing navigation for boaters, and supporting water supply for homes and 126 water abstractions for farms. Downstream is the more recently built Boston Barrier which protects against extreme tidal surges.

According to the Environment Agency, the refurbishment will include changes to the sluice so aquatic weed can be flushed more effectively without losing as much water. Aquatic weed can block the channel and cause problems for boaters and wildlife.

This summer, ‘stop logs’ will be installed to allow the safe isolation of one channel at a time for the main gate works. In 2026, one channel’s gates and doors will be replaced, with work on the second channel the following year, and the third channel after that.

Work is carried out in the summer when river flows are lower, which reduces flood risk, and the sluice can continue operating if it is needed during heavy rain, says the Agency.

Morgan Wray, Area Flood Risk Manager for Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, said: "The Grand Sluice has been at the heart of Boston for generations. This project will make sure it’s ready to continue its vital job well into the future."

For more information and updates visit https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/lincolnshire-and-northamptonshire/lower-witham-flood-resilience-project/