£2m plans to create new nature reserve on Lincolnshire coast a step closer

A former golf course on the Lincolnshire coast will be returned to its natural roots with the approval of £2 million plans to create a wetland nature reserve and multi-purpose visitor hub.

An impression of the wetland habitats created by the project. Copyright National Trust, Peter Farmer, Wayne Lagden

The news brings the project supported by Town Deal funding a step closer and means the National Trust at Sandilands can now celebrate being able to start work on the project in late summer 2024.

Transformation of the landscape will see open water, islands, reedbeds and ponds, complete with walkways and boardwalks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be swathes of grasslands and plenty of sand-dunes to encourage local wildlife and migratory birds to settle, rest or start families.

An artist impression of the new welcome hub at Sandilands. Copyright Jonathan Hendry Architects

According to the National Trust, these are all essential elements for protecting our local climate and will inspire people to create special memories surrounded by the beauty of the natural world.

Sandilands will be a haven for wildlife where people can connect with different plants, animals, and environments throughout the whole year.

The Connected Coast Town Deal Towns Fund investment will see the development of the welcome hub.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The existing building on site will be renovated to ensure it is modern and eco-friendly and will contain a cosy café for coastal explorers and a community space for local people. It will be further enhanced by its carbon-neutral operating model, which will help protect the planet and support the National Trust’s pledge to become carbon net-zero by 2030.

Masterplan of the wetland areas that are to be created at Sandilands. Copyright National Trust.

Kirsty James, General Manager for Sandilands, said: “We’re seeing real progress towards making a lasting impact on the future of this special place.

"We’re excited to see work begin, and we know how important it is that progress is sustainable and respects wildlife and local people.

"We want to do the community proud, and we expect some wonderful experiences to take place as the journey unfolds.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Sandilands Nature Reserve will continue to grow and respond throughout the National Trust’s initial phase of work, it is expected that essential adaptations to the land as well as the visitor welcome hub will be complete in 2025.